PORTLAND — Tiny kittens were found living inside a public works facility in Portland on Tuesday.

Animal control is working to humanely trap their mom and any remaining siblings who may still be inside Portland Public Works.

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland said the kittens are about two weeks old and are hoping to reunite the kittens with their mom so they can be nursed.





The kittens are currently being fostered by one of the shelter’s veterinary technicians.

The shelter is taking name suggestions for the kittens.