A Greene man escaped serious injury after his truck went airborne and crashed while he was distracted counting a cashed paycheck.

Nicholas Landry, 32, was driving his 2007 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck south on Middle Road in Sabattus about 6:18 a.m. Wednesday after he cashed his paycheck at the Settlement, according to Sabattus Police Lt. Daniel C. Davies.

He was distracted from “counting the cash he had just received” when he veered onto the shoulder and struck a mailbox. Landry was unable to regain control of the truck, which went into the ditch and hit a culvert. The truck went airborne for 68 feet before nosediving and flipping off the road, Davies said Wednesday.

Landry, who was wearing a seatbelt and had a driver’s side airbag, escaped serious injury. He had only a “slight bump” on the head and complaints of back pain, Davies said.

The truck was a total loss.

Landry was not charged because it was a single-vehicle crash with no injuries and that his family was negatively affected by the loss of the truck, said Davies, who added that Landry helped clean up the elderly man’s driveway he hit and intends to replace the mailbox he hit.

“With no serious injuries resulting from this crash, I would like to take this opportunity to remind the motoring public of the dangers associated with distracted driving. It does not have to be a cell phone that distracts you. It could be anything that takes your eyes off the road and takes your mind away from the operation of the vehicle you are driving,” Davies said.