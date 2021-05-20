Maine is lifting its coronavirus-related mask mandate for fully vaccinated people effective May 24, meaning more than 500,000 adults will no longer have to wear face coverings indoors.

But many more Maine adults are not yet fully vaccinated — which the state defines as having waited two weeks after a second vaccine dose — and children under the age of 12 are still not eligible to receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines. Schools participating in a state testing program will be able to relax restrictions somewhat, but masks will be required indoors.

