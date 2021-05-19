If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Stetson man accused of raping and killing a Connecticut girl in 1986 pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a federal child pornography charge.

Marc Karun, 55, who has been held in Connecticut since his June 2019 arrest outside his Penobscot County home, entered his plea remotely before a Bangor judge, according to CBS affiliate WABI.



He was indicted on the charge in March. The charge he faces is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Karun allegedly kidnapped 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn as she walked home from school in Norwalk, Connecticut, on Sept. 23, 1986. He allegedly sexually assaulted her and strangled her to death. Her body was found the next morning.

It was a death that shocked the community. Karun was an early suspect in Flynn’s death, but was not arrested until two years ago.

If convicted in Flynn’s death, Karun faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Karun is a lifetime registrant on Maine’s sex offender registry for a 1989 sexual assault conviction in Connecticut. He was convicted Aug. 18, 1989 — nearly three years after Flynn’s killing and sexual assault — in Norwalk Superior Court. He served 10 years in prison, followed by five years of probation, according to the registry.

Karun is also facing federal firearms charges after police found 60 weapons and 15,000 rounds of ammunition in his Stetson home. As a convicted felon, Karun is not legally allowed to own any firearms.