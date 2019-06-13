Maine man arrested for 1986 murder and sexual assault of 11-year-old in Connecticut

Maine State Police arrested a Stetson man Wednesday for the 1986 murder and sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Marc Karun, 53, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant as he left his residence. The warrant was connected to the murder and sexual assault of Kathleen Flynn on Sept. 23, 1986.

Norwalk police have been investigating this case since Kathleen Flynn disappeared on her walk home from Ponus Ridge Middle School in Norwalk, Connecticut. Her body was found 100 feet from the path she had been walking on.

Karun’s arrest occurred while Lt. Art Weisgerber and Sgt. Alex Tolnay of the Norwalk Police Department were in Bangor to execute the murder and sexual assault warrant, according to a news release.

Karun is currently at the Penobscot County Jail until his terms of extradition are determined.

He will have a bail hearing at 1 p.m. Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.