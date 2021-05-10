Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to mid-60s, with clouds and scattered showers giving way to mostly sunny skies across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 244 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 795. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Half of Mainers over the age of 16 have received the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, meaning Maine now leads the nation in vaccination rates.
Maine businesses contend with employees’ love of remote work as they plot office returns
Many Mainers who spent the past year working from home do not want to return full time to their offices.
Dam owners and waterfront residents grapple with future of former hydroelectric system in Belfast
For decades, a 10-mile stretch of the Goose River generated hydroelectric power as water tumbled through three power plants and five dams on its way from Swan Lake to Penobscot Bay. But those days are no more.
Maine might ban his ‘KISMYAS’ vanity plate. The story behind it is sweeter than you think.
When Sal Bartolotta’s father died in 2019, he felt the best way to honor him was to put his final words — “Kiss my ass” — on the last thing he left him: a beige 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup.
Pose for photos in a ‘50s diner and upside down room at Brewer’s new ‘selfie museum’
A selfie museum is an art gallery filled with installations that offer multiple unique settings for visitors to pose in front of and take photos to post on social media or send to people. There are a handful of other selfie museums in major cities like Los Angeles, Denver and Seattle, but none in New England — until now.
Mental health patients’ confidential information was on state website more than 3 months
At least 20 documents on the state government website contained names and, in some cases, addresses, dates of birth and phone numbers, for those receiving mental health and substance use treatment.
Self-described packrat reunites family with long-lost junk shop photo album
Wes Babula’s compassionate act of preservation — combined with modern internet sleuthing — has produced a happy ending. The album is back with its rightful family and some members are coming face to face with their ancestors for the first time.
Husson’s valedictorian studied alongside her 13-year-old as she worked toward degree
Christine Bratcher is not the stereotypical college student. Seeking career advancement, she enrolled in Husson University a decade after graduating from high school. And as she pursued a degree in business administration and earned a 4.0 GPA, she raised a daughter who’s now 13.
In other Maine news …
Woman killed in Shapleigh motorcycle crash
Maine CDC: Residents should prepare for active tick season
First responders honor deceased Ellsworth deputy fire chief
Hundreds of Husson graduates celebrate at in-person ceremonies
New book from longtime Aroostook County resident promotes rural northern Maine values