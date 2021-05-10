Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to mid-60s, with clouds and scattered showers giving way to mostly sunny skies across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 244 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 795. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Half of Mainers over the age of 16 have received the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, meaning Maine now leads the nation in vaccination rates.





Lynn Tillotson, president of Visit Portland, sits in an empty conference room on Congress Street on Friday. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Many Mainers who spent the past year working from home do not want to return full time to their offices.

The former Central Maine Power Co. dam in Belfast. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

For decades, a 10-mile stretch of the Goose River generated hydroelectric power as water tumbled through three power plants and five dams on its way from Swan Lake to Penobscot Bay. But those days are no more.

Sal Bartolotta of Bremen poses with his 2007 Toyota Tundra given to him by his father with the vanity plate “KISMYAS” on Friday. Credit: Caitlin Andrews / BDN

When Sal Bartolotta’s father died in 2019, he felt the best way to honor him was to put his final words — “Kiss my ass” — on the last thing he left him: a beige 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup.

Soubanh Phanthay has opened Selfie Space, a selfie museum, on the second floor above the Creative Arts Center in Brewer. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

A selfie museum is an art gallery filled with installations that offer multiple unique settings for visitors to pose in front of and take photos to post on social media or send to people. There are a handful of other selfie museums in major cities like Los Angeles, Denver and Seattle, but none in New England — until now.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ offices are seen Dec. 1, 2017. Credit: Darren Fishell / BDN

At least 20 documents on the state government website contained names and, in some cases, addresses, dates of birth and phone numbers, for those receiving mental health and substance use treatment.

Mark Chase (left) and son Will look through a long-lost family photo album together for the first time on Friday in Brunswick. The album, put together by Mark’s grandmother, was found in a Waterville junk shop in the mid-1990s. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Wes Babula’s compassionate act of preservation — combined with modern internet sleuthing — has produced a happy ending. The album is back with its rightful family and some members are coming face to face with their ancestors for the first time.

Christine Bratcher, 33, of Bucksport, one of Husson University’s three 2021 valedictorians, appears in an undated portrait. Credit: Courtesy of Christine Bratcher

Christine Bratcher is not the stereotypical college student. Seeking career advancement, she enrolled in Husson University a decade after graduating from high school. And as she pursued a degree in business administration and earned a 4.0 GPA, she raised a daughter who’s now 13.

