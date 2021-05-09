PORTLAND, Maine — Public health authorities in Maine expect a very active tick season this year and are advising residents and visitors to take precautions.

Health care providers reported more than 1,100 confirmed and probable cases of Lyme disease, which is caused by a tick bite, to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That was a lower number than the record year that preceded it, but Maine CDC said tickborne diseases are still a serious threat in the state.

Maine CDC said people should frequently check for ticks, use repellent, wear light-colored clothing that covers the arms and legs and tuck their pants into their socks. It’s also a good idea to shower as soon as returning home from places where ticks live, such as wooded and leafy habitats.

Lyme disease causes symptoms such as arthritis, fatigue and headache. The ticks that cause Lyme disease can be active in Maine from early spring to early winter.