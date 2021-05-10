A woman died Sunday afternoon after the motorcycle she was a passenger on crashed in Shapleigh.

Olaf Nordmann, 51, of Springvale was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Emery Mills Road about 2:30 p.m. when he veered onto a soft shoulder and into the trees, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Nordmann was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was treated for serious injuries.





His passenger, 27-year-old Marisa Standly of Springvale, died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Shapleigh is north of Sanford.