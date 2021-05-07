First responders throughout the Ellsworth area on Friday paid tribute to Robert “Bobby” Dorr, a 12-year veteran with the Ellsworth Fire Department who died Wednesday.

The deputy fire chief’s body was transported from the Jordan-Fernald Home in Ellsworth to Mount Hope in Bangor. First responders and members of the public were invited to view the motorcade.

Dedham-Lucerne firefighter John Russell attaches a flag to the top of a Dedham fire truck along Rt.1A in preparation for the Honorable Transfer for Ellsworth Fire Deputy Chief Robert “Bobby” Dorr on Friday, May 7, 2021. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The cause of Dorr’s death was not disclosed but according to a report last month by WABI he had been diagnosed with cancer in January 2020.

Dorr started as a paid, on-call firefighter in Ellsworth in 2009 and the following year was hired to work for the department full time. He rose through the ranks and was appointed interim deputy chief in January, following the retirement of former Chief Richard Tupper.

Correction: Dorr’s last name was misspelled on first mention in an earlier version of this story. The Bangor Daily News regrets the error.