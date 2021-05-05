The deputy fire chief in Ellsworth has passed away, according to city officials.

Robert “Bobby” Dorr, a 12-year veteran with Ellsworth Fire Department, died on Wednesday, according to Interim Fire Chief Gary Saunders.

The cause of Dorr’s death was not disclosed but according to a report last month by WABI he had been diagnosed with cancer in January 2020.

Dorr started as a paid, on-call firefighter in Ellsworth in 2009 and the following year was hired to work for the department full time. He rose through the ranks and was appointed interim deputy chief in January, following the retirement of former Chief Richard Tupper. Saunders, who had been deputy chief, has been serving as the city’s interim fire chief since Tupper’s retirement.

Dorr also served as the lead instructor at the Hancock County Firefighters Association annual fire academy training program and this spring was awarded the Capt. Joel Barnes Community Service Award by the Maine Mariners minor league hockey team, Teamsters Local 340 and the Berwick Firefighters Association.

Barnes was a Berwick firefighter who died fighting a fire in March 2019.