Health officials on Sunday reported 244 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,218. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 4,138 on Saturday.





No additional deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 795.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 63,994, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 63,750 on Saturday.

Of those, 47,359 have been confirmed positive, while 16,635 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Sunday was 1.82 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 478.14.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 311, up from 308.6 a day ago, up from 305.7 a week ago and down from 319.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,895 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Sunday was 14.16 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (7,712), Aroostook (1,725), Cumberland (16,576), Franklin (1,267), Hancock (1,259), Kennebec (5,975), Knox (1,056), Lincoln (962), Oxford (3,385), Penobscot (5,613), Piscataquis (481), Sagadahoc (1,342), Somerset (2,013), Waldo (896), Washington (846) and York (12,875) counties. Information about an additional 11 cases was not immediately available Sunday.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 32,686,791 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 581,517 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the number of new coronavirus cases.