A trooper hit his wife. The Maine State Police sent him to rehab. 

Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another two Mainers have died and 240 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 767. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The 350-student College of the Atlantic said Monday that those working and studying on campus in the fall will be subject to the vaccination requirement once COVID-19 vaccines gain full approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration.

The Cumberland County Jail is now diverting all new arrests from the facility as it grapples with a growing coronavirus outbreak.

Amy Burns is pictured March 4 at her home in Wales. Credit: Derek Davis / Portland Press Herald

Amy Burns’ account provides a rare look into the state police’s handling of a report of domestic violence among its ranks and illuminates how even severe misconduct can be kept out of public records and, therefore, the public eye. The Bangor Daily News and Portland Press Herald exposed Cooley’s case as part of a joint investigation into the Maine State Police’s secretive handling of officer misconduct.

Had officers examined her evidence, they might have found reason to charge former Trooper Justin Cooley with a crime as early as her first report on May 24, 2019. It would be another 76 days before he was charged with domestic violence assault, in a criminal case that is still pending.

The state police did not fire Cooley. In fact, it did not discipline Cooley at all, which would have left a public record of his conduct. He resigned five months after he was charged, and the state police redacted much of his resignation letter.

Plus: Behind the scenes of investigating the Maine State Police

Maine singer and songwriter Anni Clark stands on the beach at Pine Point in Scarborough on Monday at sunrise where she’s spent a lot of time during the pandemic. A near death experience on Moosehead Lake last year helped inspire Clark’s first album of new music in 20 years. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Anni Clark just released her first album of new songs since 2002 and Clark has plans for a concert on the shores of Moosehead, not far from the spot where she almost drowned.

Paul LePage speaks at a campaign rally before the arrival of Mike Pence on Oct. 19, 2020, at Dysart’s in Hermon. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The Maine Republican Party will allow the national party to coordinate with Paul LePage immediately after he launches a potential 2022 return bid for the Blaine House in an initial step helping to clear the way for a run.

A Skowhegan businessman wants to open a car wash in Bangor at the site of the former Bangor Redemption and Beverage Center on Broadway. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

A Skowhegan businessman wants to open a car wash in Bangor at the site of a closed redemption center on Broadway, but nearby residents in the Little City neighborhood aren’t happy about the idea.

A pressure cooker found in a parking spot at the Bangor Walmart on Wednesday caused the store to temporarily close as the Bangor police bomb squad investigated and determined it was not a bomb. The bomb squad removed the cover from the pressure cooker. Credit: Courtesy of Bangor Police Department

Numerous factors can make an abandoned item a potential threat, including if the item is unexpected or out of place, or if it is directed toward someone who has received threats in the past.

Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, led a bipartisan group of lawmakers to float a new proposal for a consumer-owned utility that would be independent and have a voter-elected board in Augusta on Monday. Credit: Caitlin Andrews / BDN

Lawmakers and consumers have criticized the two publicly-owned utilities for poor service, pointing to national ratings listing Maine as having the worst power outages in the nation.

In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Gov. Janet Mills speaks at a news conference at the State House in Augusta. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

State lawmakers will begin conversations around how much money to borrow in 2021 for critical infrastructure needs as Gov. Janet Mills signals an influx of federal money has led her to reconsider funding requests.

The Bangor High School baseball team is pictured during at practice on April 9 at Mansfield Stadium. Brewer High School also will be playing its home baseball games on the Bangor field as it renovates the Heddericg Field complex. Credit: LInda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

“This is probably the best part of athletics,” Bangor High athletic administrator Steve Vanidestine said, “that when we play we’ll play to win and so will they, but we put the kids first.”

A buck walks past a trail camera. Credit: Courtesy of Shawn Morrissey

Like many of you, I just like seeing photos of deer that your fellow readers keep sending in.

