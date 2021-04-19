A porcupine was recovering from severe health problems at a Saco wildlife center when doctors thought she might have a tumor. But it turned out she was pregnant with a cute porcupette.

The North American porcupine, named Betty White by staff, has been at the Saco River Wildlife Center since mid-February.

Betty White was in very poor health when she arrived at the Saco River Wildlife Center (left), but made a considerable recovery under the center’s care. Credit: Courtesy of the Saco River Wildlife Center

During her time at the wildlife center, doctors treated her for ringworm, mange and a cancerous tumor that had grown on her back.





When she underwent a check-up Friday, doctors suspected that Betty had another tumor when they felt a hard mass in her abdomen.

This X-ray shows Betty White’s porcupette, which she was moments away from giving birth to. Credit: Courtesy of the Saco River Wildlife Center

However, the wildlife center was shocked to find that Betty was pregnant, and due to give birth at any moment.

The adorable porcupette was born Friday night shortly after doctors confirmed the pregnancy.

Betty White’s porcupette. Credit: Courtesy of the Saco River Wildlife Center

Both Betty and her baby are healthy and happy, and are resting up while the wildlife center builds a larger enclosure.

Once Betty has fully recovered from her procedures, she will be released with her porcupette.