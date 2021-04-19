A 15-year-old girl was arrested after allegedly shooting a 22-year-old man around Knox Street Sunday evening.

The man, who was shot in the left thigh, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

The girl was charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault and will be taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, officials said.

The man’s name is not being released pending notification of family members and the investigation is ongoing.