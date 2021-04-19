This story will be updated.

There is no active risk to the University of Maine’s campus after a threatening social media post, UMaine said in an emergency alert on Monday.

Police had asked for the public’s help in tracking down Afshin Zarechian, 20, of Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday. The announcement that there was no threat came after a UMaine police investigation involving federal and state officials, the university said.

The university said there are no indications Zarechian is near the Orono campus, something the university had first said on Sunday. The social media post “came to light” on Saturday evening, the university said, though it did not say what the nature of the post was.

Zarechian is not a UMaine student, university spokesperson Margaret Nagle said.

The university did not lock down, but the investigation did cause the UMaine baseball team to postpone its double header against the University of Hartford. Nearby Husson University also sent out an alert to students and staff asking that they look out for Zarechian.