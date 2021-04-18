The University of Maine Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man following an alleged social media threat.

Police are searching for Afshin Zarechian, 20, of Manchester, New Hampshire. He is 5’9” and 150 pounds with dark hair, eyes and skin complexion. He is driving an older model of a green BMX with a New Hampshire license plate number, RICCH, officials said.

It is currently unknown what Zarechian’s connection to the university is or what was said in the threat.

Police are asking the public to call 207-581-4040 with information on Zarechian’s whereabouts.