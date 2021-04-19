This story will be updated.

Another two Mainers have died as health officials on Monday reported 240 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The statewide death toll stands at 767.

Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 57,525, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 57,285 on Sunday.

Of those, 43,192 have been confirmed positive, while 13,192 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 1,772 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (6,480), Aroostook (1,561), Cumberland (15,417), Franklin (1,142), Hancock (1,201), Kennebec (5,138), Knox (911), Lincoln (782), Oxford (2,966), Penobscot (5,076), Piscataquis (423), Sagadahoc (1,179), Somerset (1,691), Waldo (788), Washington (809) and York (11,979) counties. Information about where an additional two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 31,670,446 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 567,261 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.