This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Sunday reported 346 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The statewide death toll now stands at 765.





Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 57,285, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 56,939 on Saturday.

Of those, 43,029 have been confirmed positive, while 14,256 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 1,770 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Additional information on those hospitalizations was not immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (6,447), Aroostook (1,560), Cumberland (15,321), Franklin (1,142), Hancock (1,194), Kennebec (5,096), Knox (899), Lincoln (774), Oxford (2,958), Penobscot (5,068), Piscataquis (420), Sagadahoc (1,169), Somerset (1,687), Waldo (773), Washington (808) and York (11,965) counties. Information about where an additional four cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 31,628,690 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 566,904 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.