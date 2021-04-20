I’m not among those deer hunters who spend hour after hour in the woods during the off-season, looking for clues about the travel and diet habits of the bucks I’ll chase in the fall. Maybe that attitude is one of the reasons I’m still waiting to fill my deer tag after all these years.

That doesn’t mean I don’t get excited when I see trail camera photos of big bucks, mind you. And those bucks don’t even have to live within 300 miles of the places I hunt. Like many of you, I just like seeing photos of deer that your fellow readers keep sending in.

Today’s buck photo comes from Shawn Morrissey, who sent in a photo of a nice central Pennsylvania deer. Morrissey said he has had a lot of fun with his trail cameras, and his interest in trail cam photography continues to grow.





“I got into trail cams many years ago with the cheapest trail cameras I could afford. Now I am hooked on the new style cell cams,” Morrissey said. “I bought my first one in October and 3 months later I got six. They’re kind of an addiction now.”

Morrissey said he’s learning on the fly, and while the cameras he’s using have a few flaws, he’s sticking with it.,

“I am going to try a new brand this year,” he said. “Hope you enjoy [the photos] as much as I do.”

I do. Keep having fun with your cameras, and keep those great photos coming.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted. If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com.