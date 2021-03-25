Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s with showers and cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 199 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported keeping the statewide death toll at 731. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Ten inmates at the Maine State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19 since an outbreak was detected at the facility last week.
Buffets can reopen under latest changes to Maine coronavirus guidelines
Buffets and self-service stations are allowed again as long as there’s hand sanitizer on both ends, customers stay 6 feet apart, serving utensils are changed hourly, and there are barriers between customers and food service staff, among other rules.
As tensions rise, fishermen are frustrated with offshore wind development survey
“They’re making us out like we’re a bunch of bad people. But we just need to make a living,” Friendship lobsterman Chad Burns said. “People are trying to get gear away from [the vessel] when they see it coming.”
Maine universities now have a way to rename campus buildings
That comes months after a University of Maine building named for a former eugenicist was renamed.
Northern Light shouldn’t ask nurses to give up vacation time, Bangor-area legislators say
A union representing about 20 home care and hospice nurses whose labor contract expired last fall called on their employer Wednesday to drop demands that they give up paid vacation time as part of contract negotiations.
Here are your finalists in the BDN’s Bangor-area pizza bracket challenge
The final round will see two longtime pizza places in the Bangor area go head to head — Fairmount Market against Pat’s Pizza.
Judge approves Machias hospital’s purchase of bankrupt Calais hospital
Down East Community Hospital has been working with a committee of creditors to which Calais Regional Hospital owes millions of dollars. The transaction is expected to close in June.
4 more Bangor jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19
That brings the total number of people infected at the Penobscot County Jail to 26.
Maine hiker photographs the beauty of the wilderness through a crystal ball
This past winter, Carmon Parker, a special education teacher and frequent hiker from Brunswick, started pursuing two hobbies: hiking and photography, but with a twist.
Help identify this trail cam mystery beast
Peggy Murray of Scarborough caught this mystery beast on a trail cam. Can you identify this creature?
In other Maine news …
Bill would let Mainers go off to Valhalla in a blaze of glory
Aroostook County native Jessica McClintock, who built a $150M fashion brand, has died
23-year-old arrested after he was found with missing Maine teen in Nebraska
Employee with hepatitis A prepared food at Orono convenience store
Maine lobster harvest better than expected in pandemic year