Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s with showers and cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 199 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported keeping the statewide death toll at 731. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Ten inmates at the Maine State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19 since an outbreak was detected at the facility last week.





A Las Vegas buffet is shown in pre-pandemic days in March 2019.

Buffets and self-service stations are allowed again as long as there’s hand sanitizer on both ends, customers stay 6 feet apart, serving utensils are changed hourly, and there are barriers between customers and food service staff, among other rules.

University of Maine’s floating wind turbine, VolturnUS, is pictured in 2014. Credit: Ashley L. Conti / BDN

“They’re making us out like we’re a bunch of bad people. But we just need to make a living,” Friendship lobsterman Chad Burns said. “People are trying to get gear away from [the vessel] when they see it coming.”

Little Hall on the University of Maine campus in Orono is shown in June 2020. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

That comes months after a University of Maine building named for a former eugenicist was renamed.

Northern Light Health’s main office in Brewer Credit: Courtesy of Northern Light Health

A union representing about 20 home care and hospice nurses whose labor contract expired last fall called on their employer Wednesday to drop demands that they give up paid vacation time as part of contract negotiations.

A half vegetarian, half pepperoni pizza is pictured in this BDN file photo. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The final round will see two longtime pizza places in the Bangor area go head to head — Fairmount Market against Pat’s Pizza.

Entrance to Calais Regional Hospital in August 2019.

Down East Community Hospital has been working with a committee of creditors to which Calais Regional Hospital owes millions of dollars. The transaction is expected to close in June.

Coiled barbed wire on top of fences at the Penobscot County Jail on May 12, 2020. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

That brings the total number of people infected at the Penobscot County Jail to 26.

A rock formation on the Maine coast is flipped vertically and horizontally in a crystal ball. Credit: Courtesy of Carmon Parker

This past winter, Carmon Parker, a special education teacher and frequent hiker from Brunswick, started pursuing two hobbies: hiking and photography, but with a twist.

A small white animal scurries through an open area in this trail camera photo. What is this mystery beast? Share your thoughts with us. Credit: Courtesy of Peggy Murray

Peggy Murray of Scarborough caught this mystery beast on a trail cam. Can you identify this creature?

In other Maine news …

Bill would let Mainers go off to Valhalla in a blaze of glory

Aroostook County native Jessica McClintock, who built a $150M fashion brand, has died

23-year-old arrested after he was found with missing Maine teen in Nebraska

Employee with hepatitis A prepared food at Orono convenience store

Maine lobster harvest better than expected in pandemic year

Maine is the top destination for summer travelers