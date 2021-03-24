Ten inmates at the Maine State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19 since an outbreak was detected at the facility last week.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention opened an outbreak investigation at the facility last week after seven inmates tested positive for the virus. Since then three additional inmates have tested positive.

Testing of staff and inmates has continued over the past week. There has not been a positive case found since Thursday, a Department of Corrections spokesperson said.





While a staff member also tested positive last week, it was determined that the case was not related to the prison outbreak, according to the department of corrections.

All inmates who tested positive live in the same housing unit at the prison.