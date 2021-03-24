Maine has become the place to go for those hoping to escape urban life after more than a year of living under pandemic restrictions.

That comes as Gov. Janet Mills plans to lift pandemic restrictions in time for the summer tourism season, giving travelers ample opportunities to enjoy life the way it should be.

Recent Airbnb data have shown that southern Maine is the most-searched destination for travelers planning summer trips. The rental company recently featured a one-bedroom cottage in Ogunquit, as well as a four-bathroom beach house in Wells.

With Maine’s numerous recreational opportunities, including almost endless miles of hiking trails, gear rentals and easy access to a wide variety of locally owned eateries, it’s a small wonder that so many people are eyeing Maine’s coast for a summer getaway.

Maine has also been featured in the Conde Nast Traveler, which highlighted the variety of opportunities available for people looking for a unique experience in Maine.

For those who enjoy hiking and sightseeing, there are a number of treasure troves in Maine. Of course, Acadia National Park is one of the most popular areas to take in Maine’s natural beauty. For Acadia veterans who prefer to stick to the coast, a number of state parks are within a day’s drive from Mount Desert Island.

Maine is also home to a well-loved food scene, and has garnered attention from high-profile food and entertainment magazines. While many people come to experience Maine’s famous seafood, Portland was named Bon Appetit’s Restaurant City of the Year in 2018 for its plentiful foodie fare.