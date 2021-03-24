We did it, everybody — we made it all the way through four rounds to the final matchup for the Bangor Daily News’ best Bangor-area pizza, March Madness-style bracket competition.

The final round will see two longtime pizza places in the Bangor area go head to head — Fairmount Market, the neighborhood convenience store, deli and pizza joint on Hammond Street, against Pat’s Pizza, one of the oldest pizza restaurants in Maine, with locations all over the state but the original spot in Orono.

Congrats to the other two competitors in the final four — Mason’s Brewing in Brewer, and Tesoro in downtown Bangor, both of which put up a great fight. But in the end, with hundreds of votes in the mix, there can be only two.

Voting is open now through Thursday evening. Good luck, and may the best slice win!