Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer died and an additional 172 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 729. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
In the latest move to relax coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the Mills administration said Friday that lodging guests staying in Maine no longer need reservations.
Mainers age 16 and older can get COVID-19 vaccines in mid-April as slots go unfilled
Citing unfilled appointments, the state said Mainers age 16 and older will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines on April 19, moving up the state’s timeline by roughly two weeks and opening up doses to 483,000 more people on that day alone.
PLUS: At least two of the five tribal clinics in Maine are outpacing the state now and their effort could be a preview of Maine’s move to universal eligibility planned for April 19.
AND: Despite the clamor to speed up the U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19 and get the country back to normal, the first three months of the rollout suggest faster is not necessarily better. Rapid expansion of eligibility caused a surge in demand too big for some states to handle and led to serious disarray.
COVID-19 cases stay stubbornly high in Maine
The seven-day average of new cases here has increased nearly 50 percent over the past month.
Disease-carrying ticks are waking from their winter slumber and looking for their next host
In the early spring, adult deer ticks start to crawl around and seek a host to feed upon.
In the 19th century, this Bangor woman didn’t taking no for an answer from the British army
Abigail Hatch was simply getting what was rightfully hers.
Geaghan’s expansion in Bangor is on hold as the pandemic continues
Geaghan’s has considered expanding parking, adding outdoor seating and consolidating its brewing operation on this side of the river.
What new COVID-19 guidelines mean for Maine campers this summer
The 2021 campground season is shaping up to be similar to last year. But if it’s been a bit since you last camped, you’ll likely notice a few changes.
Aroostook County sheriff says dwindling town police departments putting strain on county
Aroostook County is down 21 town police officers, Sheriff Shawn Gillen said during a Fort Fairfield Town Council meeting.
Probe continues into whether Trooper of the Year engaged in racial profiling
Unless Trooper John Darcy is disciplined, the outcome of the investigation won’t be made public.
Deer caught practicing karate in this trail camera photo
Does sometimes joust like this in order to establish a pecking order.
In other Maine news…
2 Massachusetts hikers die after apparent fall on icy Acadia cliff
Bangor man rescued after being pinned under rocks
Maine’s baby eel fishermen hope for normalcy in 2021
Maple celebrations return in some states, with precautions
Once a novelty, high school sports livestreaming becoming a staple for fans
Laser tag and adventure park is moving from Brewer to the Bangor Mall