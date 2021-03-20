Two hikers were found dead on Dorr Mountain in Acadia National Park on Saturday after they apparently fell more than 100 feet along icy cliff bands, the park said.

The victims, who were not identified by name in a park news release, were a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman from Rutland, Massachusetts who arrived in Bar Harbor on Tuesday and told family members that they were interested in hiking Cadillac Mountain.

They were last heard from on Thursday and national park rangers and local authorities began searching on Friday after they did not check out of their hotel or return to their vehicle.

Authorities unsuccessfully searched with a helicopter with thermal imaging capability for the two overnight Friday into Saturday. The victims’ bodies were found late Saturday morning during a ground search in high-probability areas that included 15 volunteers and park staff.

Deaths in the national park, the most popular parts of which are on Mount Desert Island, are relatively rare. A book published in 2019 counted 76 deaths there dating back to its formation in the early 1900s.