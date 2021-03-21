A Bangor man was rescued by crews on Saturday after he fell and was pinned between rocks following a hike.

Clayford Cabilas, 30, had just finished a hike on the Mosquito Mountain Trail in The Forks when he climbed on some rocks to take a picture. He lost his balance and fell, causing a rock to shift and pin on his arm and leg, officials said.

Cabilas’ friend, Precious Magallanes, 27, of the Philippines, eventually reached 911 after multiple failed calls due to poor reception.

Rescue crews found Cabilas with a fractured arm and leg, head injury and becoming hypothermic, officials said. Crews used the Jaws of Life and air bags to free Cabilas.

Cabilas was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor by LifeFlight helicopter.