Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

A Mainer died and 174 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll is now 725. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine added 2,000 in January, but that has done little to offset tremendous job losses that continue to linger a year after the coronavirus pandemic began.





The outbreak, which began in the last week of February, has now infected at least 10 inmates and 12 employees at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

Maine is allowing all teachers to be vaccinated as soon as possible but others are being left out in border towns in southern Maine.

In this Aug. 10, 2020, file photo the Mayflower II, a replica of the original Mayflower ship that brought the Pilgrims to America 400 year ago, docks into Plymouth, Massachusetts.

But few students are taught about Samoset, who in 1621 became the first Indigenous person to make contact with the settlers at Plymouth Colony.

The proposed Nordic Aquafarms salmon farm in Belfast has been met with both fierce opposition and support since it was first announced in January 2018.

The opponents want the court to allow them to investigate the extent to which political pressure “tainted” the state’s permitting process.

In this March 12 photo at Full Bloom Cannabis’ growing facility in Grand Isle, young marijuana plants are nourished with 24/7 purple-toned grow lights.

Based in an old farmhouse on Route 1 in Grand Isle, Full Bloom Cannabis is about to become the first adult-use marijuana retail dispensary in Aroostook County.

In this March 13, 2017, file photo, Rep. Heidi Sampson, R-Alfred, is seen at the State House in Augusta.

It’s the latest lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ authority during the pandemic.

Dental therapist Claire Roesler is pictured at the Penobscot Community Health Care’s Dental Center in Bangor on Monday.

Claire Roesler, 26, was licensed as the state’s first dental therapist Friday.

A game camera captures this image of a mighty eagle as it takes a break in the sun on the St. John River in Allagash.

While the COVID-19 pandemic kept many people at home throughout the past year, northern Maine wildlife has been busy as ever.

The settlement brings an end to a lawsuit Rockport filed against Camden and MSAD 28. The lawsuit alleged that the district incorrectly calculated the town’s yearly education payments for at least a decade.

Blanca Millan (right) of the University of Maine looks for an open teammate as New Hampshire’s Adara Groman defends during a February 2021 America East basketball game in Orono.

This winter’s Black Bears failed to dominate.

In other Maine news …

Maine’s longest-serving inmate dies in prison

Maine House rejects bill to restore the 1901 state flag

Bills aimed at foreign money in Maine elections yet another front in CMP corridor fight

Man dead after Wells shooting

Man airlifted to hospital after colliding with a train in New Gloucester

Interstate 295 bridge in Portland will be replaced