Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
A Mainer died and 174 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll is now 725. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Maine added 2,000 in January, but that has done little to offset tremendous job losses that continue to linger a year after the coronavirus pandemic began.
The outbreak, which began in the last week of February, has now infected at least 10 inmates and 12 employees at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.
Maine is allowing all teachers to be vaccinated as soon as possible but others are being left out in border towns in southern Maine.
400 years ago today, a Wabanaki man was 1st Indigenous person to meet Mayflower settlers
But few students are taught about Samoset, who in 1621 became the first Indigenous person to make contact with the settlers at Plymouth Colony.
Aquafarm opponents allege political pressure tainted permitting process in new court filing
The opponents want the court to allow them to investigate the extent to which political pressure “tainted” the state’s permitting process.
Recreational marijuana is coming to The County
Based in an old farmhouse on Route 1 in Grand Isle, Full Bloom Cannabis is about to become the first adult-use marijuana retail dispensary in Aroostook County.
Republican leads latest lawsuit against Janet Mills’ virus measures
It’s the latest lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ authority during the pandemic.
7 years after lawmakers allowed dental therapists, Maine’s 1st is practicing in Bangor
Claire Roesler, 26, was licensed as the state’s first dental therapist Friday.
Allagash game cameras capture wildlife at work
While the COVID-19 pandemic kept many people at home throughout the past year, northern Maine wildlife has been busy as ever.
Rockport is getting $900,000 after overpaying its share of the local school budget for years
The settlement brings an end to a lawsuit Rockport filed against Camden and MSAD 28. The lawsuit alleged that the district incorrectly calculated the town’s yearly education payments for at least a decade.
Commentary: UMaine women’s basketball team fails to achieve goals during challenging season
This winter’s Black Bears failed to dominate.
In other Maine news …
Maine’s longest-serving inmate dies in prison
Maine House rejects bill to restore the 1901 state flag
Bills aimed at foreign money in Maine elections yet another front in CMP corridor fight
Man airlifted to hospital after colliding with a train in New Gloucester