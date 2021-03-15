Maine is allowing all teachers to be vaccinated as soon as possible but others are being left out in border towns in southern Maine.

Fryeburg Academy English teacher Melanie Allen was told she’s not eligible for a vaccination in Maine because she lives a few miles across the border in Chatham, New Hampshire.

She then learned she was left out of New Hampshire’s vaccine eligibility for teachers, as well, because she does not work at a school in the Granite State.





Allen told ABC affiliate WMTW more than a dozen of her colleagues at Fryeburg Academy had run into the same roadblock while trying to register.

“On one hand, I feel like it’s Maine’s responsibility to vaccinate me because I work in a Maine school,” she said. “But it really doesn’t matter. I would just like to be offered the same benefit that my colleagues are being offered.”