This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Monday reported 174 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The statewide death toll now stands at 725.





Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 47,199, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 47,025 on Sunday.

Of those, 36,644 have been confirmed positive, while 10,555 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men

So far, 1,601 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,044), Aroostook (1,317), Cumberland (13,249), Franklin (940), Hancock (962), Kennebec (3,926), Knox (707), Lincoln (609), Oxford (2,334), Penobscot (4,215), Piscataquis (359), Sagadahoc (916), Somerset (1,297), Waldo (641), Washington (740) and York (9,983) counties.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 29,439,056 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 534,889 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.