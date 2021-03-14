This story will be updated.

Another 169 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,391. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,364 on Saturday.





No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 724.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 47,025, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 46,856 on Saturday.

Of those, 36,546 have been confirmed positive, while 10,479 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Sunday was 1.26 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 351.35.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 178.1, up from 176.1 a day ago, up from 164 a week ago and down from 189 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,599 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 78 are currently hospitalized, with 23 in critical care and nine on a ventilator. Currently, 108 out of 389 critical care beds and 243 out of 319 ventilators are available. Meanwhile, 446 alternative ventilators are available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Sunday was 11.95 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,981), Aroostook (1,314), Cumberland (13,212), Franklin (937), Hancock (959), Kennebec (3,905), Knox (697), Lincoln (607), Oxford (2,324), Penobscot (4,199), Piscataquis (356), Sagadahoc (911), Somerset (1,294), Waldo (636), Washington (737) and York (9,956) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

Out of 7,644 COVID-19 tests reported to the Maine CDC in the previous 24 hours, 2.6 percent came back positive. Overall, 1,983,158 tests have been administered and the statewide positivity rate is 2.8 percent.

An additional 7,298 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Sunday, 320,885 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 187,495 have received two doses.

New Hampshire reported 245 new cases on Sunday and four deaths. Vermont reported 75 new cases and two deaths, and Massachusetts reported 1,757 new cases and 34 deaths.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 29,401,597 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 534,333 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.