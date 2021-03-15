To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

One man is dead and another wounded after a Sunday afternoon shooting in Wells.

Shaun Simmons, 57, of Wells died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound about 3:42 p.m. on Appletree Lane, according to the Wells Police Department.





A second man, 71-year-old William Ness, also of Wells, was taken to Sanford Regional Airport, where he was airlifted to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said late Sunday night.

The shooting remains under investigation, and Wells police released no additional information.