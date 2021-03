A Winthrop man was airlifted to a Lewiston hospital after he collided with a train early Monday morning in New Gloucester.

David Ridlon, 43, was driving on Route 231 about 3:55 a.m. when he collided with a train, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Ridlon was still secured in the driver’s seat when officers arrived at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.





He was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The crash remains under investigation.