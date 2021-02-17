Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 20s, with sunny skies to the south and clouds in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Two Mainers died and 91 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the first time Maine has seen new cases slip below 100 for the first time since Nov. 8. The death toll statewide is now 651. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The state has also detected its second case of the more contagious United Kingdom variant of the virus in a York County resident who has traveled domestically.
The state of Maine will distribute 250,000 rapid coronavirus tests to schools after giving all counties the green light to have in-person learning.
President Joe Biden is extending a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30 to help homeowners struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. The actions don’t address a federal moratorium through March 31 on evictions of tenants who’ve fallen behind on rent.
Aroostook town declares itself a 2nd Amendment sanctuary
Within Fort Fairfield’s borders, gun owners follow only one gun law: the Second Amendment, Town Councilor Bob Kilcollins said Monday.
Facing rebuke over Trump vote, Susan Collins says GOP should focus on growing ranks
Susan Collins’ vote sparked outrage in Maine’s conservative grassroots that led the Maine Republican Party to consider censuring her for the vote. Responding to the party criticisms for the first time on Tuesday, Collins said in a statement that “there is room for people who disagree with one another in our party.”
Mainers say they’ll get COVID-19 vaccine at one of the highest rates in US
It suggests vaccine supply, not hesitancy, is likely to remain the state’s most significant constraint, as interest in this vaccine exceeds usual demand for others.
Developer will seek up to $135M to finance Moosehead Lake ski resort
Piscataquis County commissioners on Tuesday formally backed the development of a year-round resort with new ski lifts, a hotel, marina, condominiums and more at the site of a longtime ski area overlooking Moosehead Lake that has fallen into disrepair.
Statue of Maine judge who upheld segregation laws will be removed in Augusta
The statue of a Maine-born chief justice who voted to uphold a landmark Supreme Court decision that institutionalized racial segregation will be removed from the Kennebec Courthouse lawn. Commissioner Chair Patsy G. Crockett saw the commissioners’ vote as a necessary step toward addressing systemic racism in Maine.
Hancock County commissioners vote down measure calling for sheriff to resign
Tuesday’s votes came three weeks after the Bangor Daily News reported that Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane prohibited public health nonprofit Healthy Acadia from providing opioid recovery coaches to Hancock County Jail inmates because it issued a statement in support of Black Lives Matter.
These Maine commercials from the 1980s and ’90s will take you down memory lane
These jingles will be stuck in your head for the next week. You’re welcome.
Reader says his trail camera coyote looks like one of our mystery beasts
The animal wasn’t a mystery beast, really. Most of us looked at it and said, “It’s gotta be a coyote.” But man, it was an ugly coyote. Or something like that.
You can view Katahdin anytime you want thanks to these webcams
You can see Katahdin sheathed in a starry night sky, and even catch the dancing colors of the northern lights.
Round of 32 set for Maine’s Best Boys Basketball Team of All Time contest
For the moment, Bangor has one team remaining in each of the four regions: the Rams’ championship squads from 1959, 1993, 1995 and 2001.
In other Maine news…
Bernard Lown, UMaine grad and Nobel Peace Prize winner, dies at 99
Bangor man pleads guilty to robbing credit union in hospital to buy drugs
Flavors of Korea coming to Belfast with monthly food stand
Girl who fell from Sugarloaf chairlift released from hospital
1st phase of UMaine’s $110M athletic facilities upgrade includes 3 new fields