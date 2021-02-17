Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 20s, with sunny skies to the south and clouds in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two Mainers died and 91 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the first time Maine has seen new cases slip below 100 for the first time since Nov. 8. The death toll statewide is now 651. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The state has also detected its second case of the more contagious United Kingdom variant of the virus in a York County resident who has traveled domestically.





The state of Maine will distribute 250,000 rapid coronavirus tests to schools after giving all counties the green light to have in-person learning.

President Joe Biden is extending a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30 to help homeowners struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. The actions don’t address a federal moratorium through March 31 on evictions of tenants who’ve fallen behind on rent.

Fort Fairfield Town Councilor Bob Kilcollins talks Monday about the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution recently passed in the town.

Within Fort Fairfield’s borders, gun owners follow only one gun law: the Second Amendment, Town Councilor Bob Kilcollins said Monday.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, before the start of the third day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Credit: Susan Walsh / AP

Susan Collins’ vote sparked outrage in Maine’s conservative grassroots that led the Maine Republican Party to consider censuring her for the vote. Responding to the party criticisms for the first time on Tuesday, Collins said in a statement that “there is room for people who disagree with one another in our party.”

In Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a man walks out of the former Scarborough Downs horse racing track, where Maine Health set up a 30,000 square-foot makeshift COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

It suggests vaccine supply, not hesitancy, is likely to remain the state’s most significant constraint, as interest in this vaccine exceeds usual demand for others.

Young skiers ride the chairlift on a sunny, winter day in 2019 at Big Moose Mountain in Greenville with beautiful scenery of Mountain View Pond and Moosehead Lake in the background. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Piscataquis County commissioners on Tuesday formally backed the development of a year-round resort with new ski lifts, a hotel, marina, condominiums and more at the site of a longtime ski area overlooking Moosehead Lake that has fallen into disrepair.

A crane lowers a statue of former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Melville Fuller outside the Kennebec County Courthouse lawn. Credit: Courtesy of Robert Devlin

The statue of a Maine-born chief justice who voted to uphold a landmark Supreme Court decision that institutionalized racial segregation will be removed from the Kennebec Courthouse lawn. Commissioner Chair Patsy G. Crockett saw the commissioners’ vote as a necessary step toward addressing systemic racism in Maine.

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane shakes hands with well-wishers after being sworn into office on New Year’s Day 2015. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

Tuesday’s votes came three weeks after the Bangor Daily News reported that Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane prohibited public health nonprofit Healthy Acadia from providing opioid recovery coaches to Hancock County Jail inmates because it issued a statement in support of Black Lives Matter.

This 2005 file photo shows the former Miller’s Restaurant on Main Street in Bangor. Credit: Kevin Bennett / BDN

These jingles will be stuck in your head for the next week. You’re welcome.

A coyote walks in front of a trail camera. Credit: Courtesy of Mike Grant

The animal wasn’t a mystery beast, really. Most of us looked at it and said, “It’s gotta be a coyote.” But man, it was an ugly coyote. Or something like that.

This is a snapshot of Katahdin from a livestreaming webcam that is located at the New England Outdoor Center Twin Pines location on Millinocket Lake. Credit: Courtesy of Michael McCormack

You can see Katahdin sheathed in a starry night sky, and even catch the dancing colors of the northern lights.

Winslow and Central battle for a rebound during a 2017 Class B boys basketball quarterfinal game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

For the moment, Bangor has one team remaining in each of the four regions: the Rams’ championship squads from 1959, 1993, 1995 and 2001.

