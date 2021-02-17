A few months back, I asked you to take a gander at a pretty scary looking critter that showed up on a Bangor Daily News reader’s trail camera.

The animal wasn’t a mystery beast, really. Most of us looked at it and said, “It’s gotta be a coyote.”

But man, it was an ugly coyote. Or something like that.





This photo resulted in plenty of input from BDN readers, most of whom said it was a coyote. Credit: Courtesy of Jerry

Not long after that, Mike Grant from Augusta checked in, agreeing with the consensus opinion and sharing a trail cam photo of his own.

“I believe it’s just a mangy coyote like the one we captured on our backyard [trail cam],” Grant said. “Note the skinny tail like the one in the pic. Thanks for your pictures of the world not many see.”

Grant’s daytime photo didn’t make that particular coyote look nearly as fearsome as the one we first showed you, but I’d still rather not cross paths with it.

Keep those trail camera photos and videos coming!

