This story will be updated.

Another two Mainers have died as health officials on Tuesday reported 91 more coronavirus cases across the state.

That marked the first time Maine has seen new cases slip below 100 for the first time since Nov. 8, when 92 were reported. It’s further evidence that the holiday surge is subsiding, even as cases still remain higher than they were last fall.





The statewide death toll stands at 651.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 42768, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 42,677 on Monday.

Of those, 34,054 have been confirmed positive, while 8,714 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 1,487 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,633), Aroostook (1,236), Cumberland (12,021), Franklin (875), Hancock (858), Kennebec (3,489), Knox (614), Lincoln (544), Oxford (2,124), Penobscot (3,695), Piscataquis (242), Sagadahoc (851), Somerset (1,217), Waldo (567), Washington (695) and York (9,107) counties.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 27,695,000 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 486,332 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.