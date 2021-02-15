This story will be updated.

Another 148 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,717. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 2,986 on Sunday.





No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 649.

Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 42,677, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 42,529 on Sunday.

Of those, 34,003 have been confirmed positive, while 8,674 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Monday was 1.11 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 318.86.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 183.1, down from 190 a day ago, down from 266.3 a week ago and down from a peak of 625.3 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,484 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,626), Aroostook (1,231), Cumberland (11,993), Franklin (875), Hancock (855), Kennebec (3,478), Knox (614), Lincoln (544), Oxford (2,121), Penobscot (3,689), Piscataquis (241), Sagadahoc (848), Somerset (1,215), Waldo (567), Washington (693) and York (9,082) counties. Information about where an additional five cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 27,641,135 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 485,337 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.