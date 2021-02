An 8-year-old girl who fell from a chairlift at a Maine ski resort has been released from a hospital with minor injuries.

The girl, who was wearing a ski helmet, fell 20 to 25 feet at the Sugarloaf ski resort last Wednesday. Rescuers were able to get into position underneath her with a mat.

The girl was airlifted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and is now in good spirits, the Sun Journal reported.