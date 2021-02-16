A Bangor man admitted Tuesday to robbing a local credit union last summer of nearly $2,000.

Earl R. Torrence, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery during a remote hearing in U.S. District Court in Bangor held before U.S. District Judge John Woodcock.

Torrence entered the Acadia Federal Credit Union branch located in Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor at about 11:30 a.m. on June 30, according to court documents. He was wearing a surgical mask and a gray sweatshirt.





Torrence handed a teller a note that said he had a gun and demanded money, the prosecution version of events to which he admitted said.

He did not display a weapon.

The teller gave Torrence $1,950 in $20 and $50 bills, and he left the credit union.

Torrence was identified by security footage from the EMMC lobby, which he entered without wearing a mask, according to court documents. Police arrested him a few hours later at his residence near Judy’s Restaurant on State Street, Bangor police said last year.

All but $820 of the stolen money was recovered from Torrence, who said that he spent the money on drugs.

Torrence was taken into custody with Corey Violette, 28, of Bangor and charged with robbery, Bangor police announced in June. Torrence was charged in federal court in September.

Violette was not charged with a federal crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Bangor.

Information about whether Violette faced state charges for his role in the robbery was not available Tuesday because the Penobscot Judicial Center was closed due to the snowstorm.

Torrence faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He also could be ordered to pay restitution to the credit union.

A sentencing date has not been set.