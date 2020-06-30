Police have taken two men into custody after they allegedly robbed a credit union located inside Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor late Tuesday morning.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Bangor police officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Acadia Federal Credit Union branch on State Street, which is located inside the hospital.

A man left the credit union with an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene in a maroon vehicle driven by another man, according to Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department. It is not clear yet whether the men were armed.





Police found the vehicle within two hours on Essex Street, near the intersection with State Street, where the two men had entered an apartment building near Judy’s Restaurant, Betters said.

The two men have not been charged yet. The investigation is ongoing, and police were still at the credit union and the apartment building early Tuesday afternoon.