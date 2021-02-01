Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 156 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the smallest single-day increase in new cases the state has seen since Nov. 15 when 149 were reported. Still, that’s well above the level seen here before the surge began in late October. The death toll remains at 590. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Most Bangor students will return to the classroom Monday after the city’s schools switched to remote learning amid a shortage of school bus drivers.
Somerset County hands over officer discipline records after denying their existence last year
About a quarter of Somerset County Sheriff’s Office discipline records over the last five years do not describe why officers were punished, obscuring the misconduct of those entrusted with maintaining the county’s safety.
Maine company that hopes to become the ‘Uber of space’ completes historic rocket launch
bluShift Aerospace’s small crew of about 10 made history Sunday when they sent the Stardust 1.0 rocket into the sky, marking the world’s first commercial launch of a rocket powered by a bio-derived fuel and the first commercial rocket launch in Maine.
Joe Biden invites Susan Collins-led group of GOP senators to White House after they pitch COVID-19 deal
The Maine Republican and nine other senators — including Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, Utah’s Mitt Romney and North Carolina’s Thom Tillis — sent a letter to the Democrat on Sunday asking for his support of a more narrowly tailored relief bill.
These teleworkers love their new lives in Maine. The state needs more of them.
More remote workers have been attracted to Maine during the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s unclear to what degree they might help offset predictions of future worker shortages.
Penobscot jail board’s 1st report didn’t address inmates’ mental health as law requires
Instead, the Penobscot County Jail Board of Visitors’ three-page report, to be given to county commissioners on Tuesday, focuses on how the committee operates internally, not on how the jail runs.
Augusta hospital offered early COVID-19 vaccines to donors and retired staff
Employees of the philanthropy office called people who have donated to the hospital to help schedule them for early appointments. While the scope looks relatively small, it is reminiscent of situations across the country that have drawn negative attention recently as limited vaccines begin to roll out widely to an anxious public.
Winter storm will bring up to a foot of fresh snow across Maine
Bangor is expecting 10 inches of snow, a wintry mix and winds gusting up to 35 mph.
Hancock County Jail could resume opioid recovery program as early as next week
If Healthy Acadia and Sheriff Scott Kane can reach an agreement, the group should be able to restore the jail’s recovery coaching program “immediately.” Kane canceled an earlier arrangement with the group over its support for Black Lives Matter, which he described as a “terrorist” organization.
In other Maine news …
Woman accused of crashing into Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office lobby
Rockland man facing jail time for making fake distress call to Coast Guard
Maine DEP cites company involved in 2-ton plastic spill off Searsport
New Gloucester selectman faces recall for alleged racist comment
Landlords sue to prevent implementation of Portland rent control ordinance
Portland hospital hires anti-union firm to train, dissuade nurses