Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 156 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the smallest single-day increase in new cases the state has seen since Nov. 15 when 149 were reported. Still, that’s well above the level seen here before the surge began in late October. The death toll remains at 590. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Most Bangor students will return to the classroom Monday after the city’s schools switched to remote learning amid a shortage of school bus drivers.





Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster addresses the media during a press conference in 2017.

About a quarter of Somerset County Sheriff’s Office discipline records over the last five years do not describe why officers were punished, obscuring the misconduct of those entrusted with maintaining the county’s safety.

bluShift Aerospace made history on Sunday when it launched the Stardust 1.0, marking the world’s first commercial launch of a rocket powered by a bio-derived fuel.

bluShift Aerospace’s small crew of about 10 made history Sunday when they sent the Stardust 1.0 rocket into the sky, marking the world’s first commercial launch of a rocket powered by a bio-derived fuel and the first commercial rocket launch in Maine.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, right, speaks to a reporter after leaving the Senate floor Tuesday in Washington.

The Maine Republican and nine other senators — including Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, Utah’s Mitt Romney and North Carolina’s Thom Tillis — sent a letter to the Democrat on Sunday asking for his support of a more narrowly tailored relief bill.

Anna-Marie Montague, a senior writer for a Virginia marketing agency, left northern Virginia with her daughter last October to buy a home in Bangor and now works remotely from Maine.

More remote workers have been attracted to Maine during the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s unclear to what degree they might help offset predictions of future worker shortages.

The Penobscot County Jail.

Instead, the Penobscot County Jail Board of Visitors’ three-page report, to be given to county commissioners on Tuesday, focuses on how the committee operates internally, not on how the jail runs.

MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.

Employees of the philanthropy office called people who have donated to the hospital to help schedule them for early appointments. While the scope looks relatively small, it is reminiscent of situations across the country that have drawn negative attention recently as limited vaccines begin to roll out widely to an anxious public.

In this Dec. 17, 2020, file photo, a car gets a push while stuck in the snow on Park Avenue in Portland.

Bangor is expecting 10 inches of snow, a wintry mix and winds gusting up to 35 mph.

In this Jan. 1, 2015, file photo, Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane shakes hands with well-wishers after being sworn into office.

If Healthy Acadia and Sheriff Scott Kane can reach an agreement, the group should be able to restore the jail’s recovery coaching program “immediately.” Kane canceled an earlier arrangement with the group over its support for Black Lives Matter, which he described as a “terrorist” organization.

