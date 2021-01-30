Students at Bangor Schools who are not studying entirely remotely will return to the classroom on Monday, Feb. 1, interim superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg said Saturday in a Facebook post.

The resumption of in-person instruction follows the abrupt switch to remote learning for all students on Jan. 25. Harris-Smedberg said that buses would be available for all students, resolving a worry for many parents after the district struggled to find enough bus drivers to transport students earlier this month.

Harris-Smedberg’s post said that there are still confirmed coronavirus cases at Bangor High School, Downeast School and James F. Doughty School.