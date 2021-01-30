School buses parked at Cyr Bus on Ohio Street in Bangor on Wednesday January 20, 2021. No school bus drivers were available to work on Wednesday leaving parents of students at six Bangor schools a last minute change to transport their children. Cyr Bus employees did not feel safe working due to the large number of people already having tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Students at Bangor Schools who are not studying entirely remotely will return to the classroom on Monday, Feb. 1, interim superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg said Saturday in a Facebook post.

The resumption of in-person instruction follows the abrupt switch to remote learning for all students on Jan. 25. Harris-Smedberg said that buses would be available for all students, resolving a worry for many parents after the district struggled to find enough bus drivers to transport students earlier this month.

Harris-Smedberg’s post said that there are still confirmed coronavirus cases at Bangor High School, Downeast School and James F. Doughty School.