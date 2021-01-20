Bangor parents found themselves scrambling to get their kids to school Wednesday morning when they learned bus service was not available for six reopening schools.

Interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg informed parents of the abrupt change in an email that went out about 7:20 a.m.

That affects children who attend the Abraham Lincoln School, the Bangor Regional Program, Downeast School, Fourteenth Street School, Fruit Street School and William S. Cohen School, where in-person classes resumed Wednesday.





“We are working to find alternative plans which allow all students to be in school, while keeping all of our students, staff, and bus drivers safe,” Harris-Smedberg said in the email.

It comes a day after the five other schools within the Bangor system abruptly moved to remote learning after five drivers and staff members with Cyr Bus Lines, which provides bus service to the city’s schools, tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Two other employees have shown symptoms.

Hundreds of students have potentially been exposed to the virus, and school officials are working to determine who might have close contact with the infected drivers.

Bangor High, James F. Doughty, Mary Snow, Fairmount and Vine Street schools are now closed, and after-school activities for all Bangor schools have been canceled.

Harris-Smedberg said Tuesday that bus service would be available to the six schools that reopened Wednesday. She did not say in her email to parents what prompted the bus shortage.