Bangor’s public schools shut down for in-person instruction on Tuesday morning after the school department’s bus contractor, Cyr Bus Line, reported cases of COVID-19 that led to a shortage of available drivers.

The Bangor School Department told parents through voicemails and emails early Tuesday morning, at around 5:30 a.m., that schools would shift to fully remote learning. In a statement sent to parents later Tuesday morning, Interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg said the school department was still working on plans for Wednesday classes.

Some students are considered close contacts of the Cyr Bus Line employees who tested positive and will have to quarantine as a result, Harris-Smedberg said. A school nurse or other Bangor School Department staff member was expected to reach out to those students on Tuesday.





This is the first time all Bangor schools have transitioned to remote learning on such short notice. Bangor High School and Mary Snow School have previously had short periods of remote learning after students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The 5:30 a.m. notice came about two hours before classes were to start for middle-school students. Harris-Smedberg said the school department expected to send out details about how the rest of the week’s instruction will continue later Tuesday.

Neither Harris-Smedberg or a Cyr Bus Line representative responded to requests for comment.

A number of school districts in the Bangor area use Cyr Bus Line, though central office staff in Brewer and at Hampden-based Regional School Unit 22 said they hadn’t been affected by the bus company’s COVID-19 cases.

Brewer High School was fully remote on Tuesday, but for another reason: a COVID-19 case, about which parents were informed on Monday. Three grade levels at Brewer Community School, which serves elementary and middle school-age students, were already scheduled to have fully remote instruction this week.