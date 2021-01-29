NEW GLOUCESTER — An area selectman faces a recall for allegedly making a racist comment during a December town meeting.

The board began the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, which ends “with liberty and justice for all.”

“Even us white folks,” selectman George Colby added.





“I couldn’t believe what I saw, and I rewound it about four times,” said former selectman Stephen Hathorne, who recorded it and sent it to other residents.

On Thursday morning, the town verified the more than 300 signatures on the petition to recall Colby.

The recall petition cites Colby’s comment, as well as a previous email, included a reference to hanging black people, according to the Lakes Region Weekly.

“That’s not the character that I want to be represented by,” resident Erica Snow said.