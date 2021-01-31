A Wiscasset woman allegedly crashed into the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office lobby Saturday night and then ran from the scene.

Kirsten Crowley, 35, has been charged with operating under the influence, violating bail conditions and leaving from the scene of an accident, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Crowley was free on bail for her alleged involvement in a robbery at Maxwell’s Market on Nov. 27, 2020.

Crowley was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata south on Route 27 in Wiscasset about 11:42 p.m. when she went through the intersection with Route 1 and crashed through the front door of the sheriff’s office, according to police.





The crash knocked in the front doors, and the Hyundai was stopped by the lobby’s interior railing, the sheriff’s office said.

Crowley allegedly ran from the scene, and she was arrested by Wiscasset police on Federal Street just before midnight.

Crowley was taken to Lincoln Health in Damariscotta, where she was treated for minor injuries.

She was being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail.