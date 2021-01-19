Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Three more Mainers died and another 317 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 514. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Samples taken from Yarmouth’s wastewater system have shown a “steady and accelerating increase” in COVID-19 levels. That comes as the coastal town has seen cases among its residents spike.





The woman who reported a game warden for groping her said she never doubted what happened to her. But she has wondered if the painful process of pursuing charges was worth the emotional toll it exacted. Credit: Photo illustration by Natalie Williams / BDN

The woman who reported a game warden for groping her said she never doubted what happened to her. But she has wondered if the painful process of pursuing charges was worth the emotional toll it exacted.

A patient receives an influenza vaccine Thursday in Mesquite, Texas. Credit: LM Otero / AP

There have been no hospitalizations or deaths because of influenza, pneumonia or related illnesses so far this flu season.

A “mystery beast” walks in front of a trail camera in a small Penobscot County town. What do you see? Fisher? Baby porcupine? Something else? Credit: Courtesy of Norman Tremblay

So, exactly what is skulking around the woods of Lowell?

In this June 30, 2015, file photo, Rep. Jeff Evangelos, I-Friendship, speaks at a rally outside the State House in Augusta. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

A sharp exchange between liberal lawmakers and a top Democrat over State House coronavirus protocols illustrates the growing frustration some feel as a pandemic-altered Maine Legislature slowly ramps up work in 2021.

Bennett Konesni of Belfast holds his copy of Joanna Colcord’s “Roll and Go” as he talks about the rising popularity of sea shanties on TikTok during the pandemic. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

The humble sea shanty is having a moment, with people around the world discovering the fun that can be had with just a voice and a catchy tune.

A snow drift covers the back end of an Eastport Police Department cruiser parked outside the local public safety building in this 2015 file photo. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

Nine people have held the position in the past 10 years.

A sign with a Maine reference for social distancing hangs on the door as shoppers enter Will’s Shop ’n Save in Dover-Foxcroft. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Piscataquis County’s three commissioners likely violated Maine’s open meeting laws when they adopted a resolution that objects to Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 measures.

bluShift Aerospace CEO Sascha Deri looks out at the Stardust 1.0 bluShift Aerospace CEO Sascha Deri looks out at the Stardust 1.0 rocket on the former Loring Air Force Base runway on Jan. 15. Credit: Chris Bouchard / Aroostook Republican & News

The launch from the former Loring Air Force Base in Limestone may not happen until the final week of January, thanks to the weather outlook.

In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, resident Gail Nanning, 83, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the The Palace assisted living facility in Coral Gables, Florida. Credit: Lynne Sladky

What kind of challenges have you faced in getting vaccinated? What questions do you have about the process?

