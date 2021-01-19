Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest about the coronavirus in Maine
Three more Mainers died and another 317 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 514. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Samples taken from Yarmouth’s wastewater system have shown a “steady and accelerating increase” in COVID-19 levels. That comes as the coastal town has seen cases among its residents spike.
She reported a game warden for groping her. Now she’s not sure it was worth it.
The woman who reported a game warden for groping her said she never doubted what happened to her. But she has wondered if the painful process of pursuing charges was worth the emotional toll it exacted.
Flu cases in Maine have plummeted this season
There have been no hospitalizations or deaths because of influenza, pneumonia or related illnesses so far this flu season.
Creepy mystery beast skulks past Penobscot County trail cam
So, exactly what is skulking around the woods of Lowell?
Maine lawmakers frustrated that the Legislature still isn’t meeting in person
A sharp exchange between liberal lawmakers and a top Democrat over State House coronavirus protocols illustrates the growing frustration some feel as a pandemic-altered Maine Legislature slowly ramps up work in 2021.
Sea shanties are making a comeback
The humble sea shanty is having a moment, with people around the world discovering the fun that can be had with just a voice and a catchy tune.
Fired Eastport police chief declines offer to return to his job
Nine people have held the position in the past 10 years.
In secret, Piscataquis commissioners adopted COVID-19 measure filled with misinformation
Piscataquis County’s three commissioners likely violated Maine’s open meeting laws when they adopted a resolution that objects to Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 measures.
Aroostook County rocket launch likely delayed until next week
The launch from the former Loring Air Force Base in Limestone may not happen until the final week of January, thanks to the weather outlook.
We want to talk to Mainers 70 and older trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine
What kind of challenges have you faced in getting vaccinated? What questions do you have about the process?
In other Maine news …
Maine’s congressional delegation split on Joe Biden’s pitch for $15 minimum wage
Bangor civil rights mainstay: MLK is ‘rolling over in his grave’ after Capitol riot
Maine NAACP will reactivate its dormant Portland chapter
Former UMaine All-American defenseman signs with NHL’s Ducks
Students get a rare learning opportunity after shark washes ashore on the midcoast
New Michaels arts and crafts store to open soon on Bangor’s Stillwater Avenue