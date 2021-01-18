As part of his $1.9 trillion-dollar pandemic relief package, President-elect Joe Biden wants the federal minimum wage to more than double, from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour. While the proposal does not have a price tag, Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District said it would help the lowest paid workers.

“I support the $15 minimum wage and for the fact that people who are making less than that are not making ends meet and are not getting by,” she said. “During this moment in time, when we are depending on many of the lowest wage workers to keep our economy going and to go out there and do much of the work that is essential but also dangerous to be doing, the very least we can be doing is increasing the minimum wage.”





Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said the question of increasing the minimum wage should be debated separately and not be part of the stimulus package. She said an increase is needed, but she is unsure the $15 an hour is the right level.

“It is overdue for us to look at increasing the federal minimum wage, but it should be considered separately,” she said.

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King supports the increase, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden’s office said he is reviewing the whole package.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.