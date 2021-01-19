Yarmouth is seeing rising levels of COVID-19 in the town’s wastewater as cases increase in the community.

The Yarmouth Community Coronavirus Task Force reported the number of coronavirus cases has jumped from seven to 21 in the past three weeks.

On Saturday, the Yarmouth Community Coronavirus Task Force warned that samples taken from the town’s wastewater treatment system showed a “steady and accelerating increase” in key indicators that show the presence of COVID-19.





The recent test results, which came back 10 times higher than a few days before Christmas, are an issue town councilors said should be addressed head-on.

They said the community can do that by continuing to wear a mask, washing hands and tightening up social rings.

“I’m pretty sure what we’re seeing is what other towns are seeing and certainly what larger towns are seeing, who do have wastewater testing like Portland, Westbrook and Gorham are seeing,” Councilor Meghan Casey said.

“We know we’re going to see an uptick in cases based on these indicators, and if we don’t want things to get worse, we really need to participate in those precautions,” Councilor April Humphrey said.

The task force reminded residents to redouble their efforts, saying that positive cases will continue to rise if no action is taken.