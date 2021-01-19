Maine is allowing people 70 and older to begin getting coronavirus vaccines starting this week, covering a large group of people who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

The state released a list of vaccination sites for this wider population on Monday after changing its guidelines last week. Federal supply continues to be an issue, however. News emerged last week that a federal reserve of vaccines that the government promised to release did not exist. Maine’s public health apparatus also faces a difficult ramp-up to vaccinate many more people.

Older residents and those with pre-existing conditions were moved up in Maine’s vaccine plan after the federal health leaders released new recommendations, citing the heightened health risks they face if they contract the virus. The priority within that group is on older Mainers.





The Bangor Daily News is looking to document your experience in getting vaccinated. What kind of challenges have you faced in getting vaccinated? What questions do you have about the process? Let us know by taking the survey below.