AUGUSTA, Maine — Mainers over the age of 70 can now make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at 18 sites statewide, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday, though availability will be limited based on supply of the vaccine.

The announcement follows last week’s news that Maine would be entering Phase 1B of its vaccine rollout, which first extends vaccinations to those over 70. Individuals between the ages of 65 and 69, those with certain preexisting health conditions and some essential workers will be eligible later in the phase.

The 18 sites announced Monday are all hospitals and are located in 11 of the state’s 16 counties. Kennebec, Lincoln, Piscataquis, Somerset and Washington counties are the five that do not have sites. The state said additional sites will be announced in the coming weeks.





A full list of sites is available on the Maine CDC’s website. Residents over the age of 70 can make an appointment for a vaccination online or by phone or text depending on the location.

Maine is hoping to complete Phase 1B by April, but federal supply problems continue to be a major problem facing states. News emerged last week that a reserve of vaccines that the administration of President Donald Trump vowed to release did not exist, leading Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah to say it may slow the state’s vaccine ramp-up.